Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Manohar Parrikar's Son, Snubbed By BJP, To File Goa Nomination Today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Votes will be counted on March 10. (Representational)

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, who quit the BJP after not being given a ticket from Panjim constituency and announced he would contest the upcoming assembly election as an independent, is set to file his nomination paper from the seat today.

Besides Goa, four other states -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur -- are set for polls next month. The state elections will begin on February 10 and culminate with the counting of votes on March 10.

In Punjab, Akali Dal has fielded former minister Bikram Singh Majithia from Amritsar (East) seat, setting up a contest against Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, sources said feelers were sent to Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Choudhary over the possibility of an understanding. However, Mr Choudhary tweeted a rebuff: "The invitation is not for me, give it to those 700 farmer families whose houses you have destroyed!!" The RLD leader has worked out an alliance with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Manipur is likely to see a loyalty pledge ahead of elections to protect leaders from switching camps after results are out.

