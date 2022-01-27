'Workers Will Pick': Rahul Gandhi On Punjab Chief Ministerial Candidate

Navjot Sidhu vowed to support the chief ministerial pick like a "disciplined soldier" (File)

Navjot Sidhu today "assured" Rahul Gandhi that he would accept his decision on the Chief Minister candidate in Punjab, where his power tussle with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi threatens to damage the Congress campaign.

"People have this question in their mind -- who will rescue them from this crisis (in Punjab). And what's the roadmap. And the third question which people are asking that who is the face who will implement these reforms," Mr Sidhu said, Rahul Gandhi by his side on a stage in Chandigarh.

"Like a disciplined soldier I assure Rahul Gandhi that I will abide by his decision," said the Punjab Congress chief.

Chief Minister Channi was also on the stage.

Punjab votes on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.