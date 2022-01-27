Akali's Bikram Majithia Safe From Arrest, Court To See Petition On Monday

Bikram Singh Majithia had appeared before a special investigation team

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who faces a drugs case cannot be arrested till Monday, the Supreme Court has said. The deadline set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had allowed Mr Majithia's petition against being arrested ended today. The Akali leader then approached the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the matter on Monday.

The Supreme Court also told the Punjab government not to take any action against Mr Majithia, 46, in the meantime.

The Akali Dal leader was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month.

Mr Majithia has alleged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of putting into motion a conspiracy against him.

The Akali Dal leader called the case against him "political vendetta".

The former Punjab minister was charged on the basis of a 2018 report into a drugs ring in Punjab. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

A 49-page first information report, or FIR, was filed by the Punjab crime branch.