'Ask Congress Why': Ex Party Chief In Uttarakhand Joins BJP Before Polls

Kishore Upadhyay met Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi earlier this month

A former Uttarakhand Congress chief, expelled by the party yesterday, has joined the BJP days before the February 14 election in the state. Kishore Upadhyay was expelled for "anti-party activities", said the Congress.

"I have joined the BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen," Kishore Upadhyay said after joining the BJP today.

Mr Upadhyay was earlier removed from all Congress posts.

"Since you had been indulging in anti-party activities despite several warnings, so you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect," the Congress told Mr Upadhyay in a letter.

In signs that he was thinking of changing parties, Mr Upadhyay had met with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge, earlier this month.

The Congress has been struggling with infighting in the hill state, with its top leader Harish Rawat posting tweets about feeling betrayed by his leadership and the lack of support within.

In the middle of its turmoil, the Congress welcomed back Harak Singh Rawat, who had once led a revolt against Harish Rawat. Harak Singh Rawat, who was a minister in the Uttarakhand BJP government, had been expelled for anti-party activities.

Uttarakhand will vote with four more states next month. The results will be declared on March 19.