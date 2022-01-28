Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim Quits Party Congress

"Congress is a closed chapter for me here on," CM Ibrahim said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister CM Ibrahim quit the party on Thursday upset over not being made the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, a post he had been eyeing for a long time. "Congress ignored me," Mr Ibrahim said adding that he would announce his next political move soon.

"I'm happy that the AICC President Sonia Gandhi has relieved me from the burden that was on me, I am now free to take my decision. I will soon speak to my well-wishers in the state and announce my next move." Mr Ibrahim said. "Congress is a closed chapter for me here on," he added.

Today is the last day of filing nominations in Goa and several candidates are expected to file their nominations for election to be held on 14th February. The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate Amit Palekar is also going to file his nomination for the Santa Cruz assembly seat today.

Five states, including Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, are set for polls next month, starting February 10. Voting in Goa will take place place on 14th February.

Here are the Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Jan 28, 2022 12:32 (IST) Punjab polls 2022: SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia set to file nomination from Amritsar East



Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday arrived at the sub district magistrate's office to file his nomination from Amritsar East assembly seat for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 after he approached the top court for anticipatory bail.

Mr Majithia, who is facing an FIR by Punjab Police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case, was earlier granted interim bail by the High Court on a condition of cooperating in the investigation.

Mr Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year.