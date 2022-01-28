'Bhagwant Mann Still Lives In Rented Home': Arvind Kejriwal Jabs Rivals

Punjab Elections: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann addressed a townhall.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Punjab pick, lives like a common man in a rented house unlike other state leaders who own "big mansions and cars", Arvind Kejriwal said today while endorsing the Chief Ministerial candidate. Mr Mann, 48, is an MP from Sangrur for seven years, he said, "yet he has a simple lifestyle".

In his speech today, the AAP chief promised a "corruption-free" governance to the electorate of Punjab - a promise that ensured him victory in Delhi polls thrice.

"On one side, we have Badals and their whole family. And then we have Channi Sahab (the Chief Minister). On the other hand, we have Sardar Bhagwant Mann. He has been a Member of the Parliament for seven years. In Punjab, if someone becomes an MLA... he gets three-four mansions... four-five big cars. Mr Mann is an MP from seven years... still lives in a rented home," Arvind Kejriwal said while targeting the former Akali Dal government and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mr Channi's relatives were recently raided by the Enforcement Directorate in a sand mining case - giving fodder to the opposition ahead of polls.

"Today, I feel the state's biggest need is an honest Chief Minister. On one hand, we have leaders accused of selling drugs.. and leaders who are accused of sand mining. Then, there is this man (Bhagwant Mann) who has not taken a single penny from anyone."

While the ruling Congress in the state is still dealing with infighting, the AAP - that has emerged as a key challenger- today demonstrated a united front.

मेरी आँखों में आँसू आ गए जब मैंने देखा कि दिल्ली में केजरीवाल जी की शिक्षा क्रांति से DC, Judge और झुग्गी-झोपड़ी वालों के बच्चे एक ही बेंच पर, एक ही किताब पढ़ने लगे हैं।



हम दिल्ली जैसी शिक्षा क्रांति पंजाब में भी लाएंगे!



-AAP Punjab CM Candidate @BhagwantMann#PunjabElectionspic.twitter.com/Yan074zV0M — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2022

Mr Mann responded to the endorsements of his party chief by praising him for his "good governance" in Delhi.

"I had tears in my eyes when I saw that due to the revolution Arvind Kejriwal has brought in Delhi, the children of a Divisional Commissioner, a judge and those living in slums were studying together. We will bring a similar revolution of education in Punjab" - Mr Mann said in a strong vote appeal.

Bhagwant Mann recently emerged as a popular choice to be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in a tele vote, Mr Kejriwal had recently revealed.

It's the first party to reveal its candidate ahead of February 20 elections. Congress's Rahul Gandhi has said they too will soon reveal the name and the decision will be taken by party workers.