Assembly Elections 2019: 107-Year-Old Sumitra Rai Turns Up To Vote In Sikkim

A 107-year-old woman on Monday exercised her right to vote in Sikkim's Poklok Kamrang assembly constituency. Before voting at the Kamrang polling station, Sumitra Rai, the oldest voter in Sikkim, was felicitated by election officials.

"Sumitra Rai, 107, cast her vote today at the government secondary school, Kamrang polling station under 10 Poklok Kamrang Assembly Constituency. The oldest voter of Sikkim was felicitated by the polling team," Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

Bypolls are being held in as many as 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 17 states and one union territory today.

Apart from three assembly constituencies in Sikkim, bypolls are being held in 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh; followed by six in Gujarat; five each in Bihar and Kerala; four each in Assam and Punjab; two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan; and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Polling for elections to the Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies is also underway.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is contesting from Poklok Kamrang, one of the nine assembly constituencies where bypolls are being held across the northeast.

Besides Poklok Kamrang, bypolls will also be held in the Sikkim state assembly seats of Martam Rumtek and Gangtok. Each constituency has six contestants fighting for electoral victory. Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, founder-president of the Hamro Sikkim Party, is among those contesting from Gangtok.

The Sikkim bypolls were necessitated after former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front and legislators DT Lepcha (BJP) and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) vacated the Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok constituencies.

