Assembly Election Results 2021: All You Need To Know About Poll Results

Assembly Polls 2021: All you need to know about election results 2021 (file photo)

Assembly Election 2021: The state polls are over in four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. West Bengal voted in eight phases, Assam in three and Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted in a single phase on April 6. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has restricted the entry of polling agents into the counting centres. The polling agents must have RT-PCR test certificates or both shots of the coronavirus vaccine. This year the Election Commission has banned victory rallies, after the results are declared, in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Assembly Election 2021 Results: Date and Time

Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will start at 8 AM on May 2

The initial trends are likely around mid-day but the outcome will be clear only in the evening - around 5 PM.

While the trends may be clearer in the other states earlier; in West Bengal, the counting may take some time since the polls were carried out in eight phases

Assembly Election 2021 Results: How to check results

The results can be checked at the Election Commission website or the poll body's Voter Helpline App. The Election Commission posts the results on eciresults.nic.in. You can also dowdload the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore. Click here to know how to check the Assembly Election 2021 Results step by step.

Assembly Election 2021 Results: States and seats