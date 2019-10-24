Election Results 2019: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Wins From Ambala Cantonment

Anil Vij five-time MLA from the constituency defeated Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate.

Anil Vij, a senior BJP leader, and five-time MLA from the constituency defeated Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.

