Election Results 2019: Haryana Minister Anil Vij Wins From Ambala Cantonment

Anil Vij, a senior BJP leader, and five-time MLA from the constituency defeated Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.

All India | | Updated: October 24, 2019 15:56 IST
Chandigarh: 

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate.

Anil Vij, a senior BJP leader, and five-time MLA from the constituency defeated Sarwara by a margin of 20,165 votes, according to the result declared by the Election Commission. 



