BJP Should Hold PM Modi Responsible For Election Defeats: Omar Abdullah

The BJP should hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the party's electoral defeats in the heartland states, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

The National Conference leader greeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his party's success in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where BJP governments were ousted in what was seen as a "semi-final" leading up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Abdullah tweeted: "Congratulations to the Congress and especially to its leader @RahulGandhi for the great success in these elections. He took the blame and brickbats for all the setbacks and now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day."

He said the BJP should not shy away from blaming PM Modi for the defeat.

"And for my friends in the BJP - you can't blame @RahulGandhi for losing elections and not apply the same yardstick to Modiji," he said.