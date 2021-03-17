Election Commission Makes 'Record Rs 331 Cr Seizure' In Poll-Bound States

The poll body has deployed 295 Expenditure Observers to curb the use of black money in these elections.

A record Rs 331 crore in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods have been seized in the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the poll body announced today. The seizures already surpasses the total amount caught in the assembly elections to these state and the Union Territory in 2016 when Rs 225.77 crores of seizures were made, it said.

"The significant point is that record seizures have been made even though polling is yet to start," it said.

Of the states that go to polls, the largest seizure of Rs 127.64 was made in Tamil Nadu followed by West Bengal (Rs 112.59 crore). While Rs 63.75 crore was seized in the northeastern state of Assam, only Rs 21.77 worth seizure was made in the southern state of Kerala, the data uploaded on Press Information Bureau website shows. Meanwhile, Rs 5.72 crore in seizure have been reported in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The value of drugs seizure surpassed cash, liquor and other goods in the states of West Bengal (Rs 47.40 crore to Rs 19.11 crore cash) and Assam (Rs 27.09 crore to Rs 11.73 in cash), the data shows.

Overall cash contributed to Rs 89.48 crore of the Rs 331.47 seizure from these poll-bound states and union territory.

The Election Commission had, on February 26, announced the poll dates - March 27 to April 29 - for these Assemblies with the results to be declared on May 2.

The poll body has deployed 295 Expenditure Observers to curb the use of black money in these elections. Apart from these officials, the poll body has also appointed five Special Expenditure Observers to these states. "These officers having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. After due assessment, 259 Assembly Constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for more focussed vigil," it said.

On expenditure monitoring, Commission has convened various meetings with senior officials of Enforcement Agencies of poll-bound States and UT.

Distributing cash and gifts during electoral process is not permitted under the law, e.g., distribution of money, liquor, or any other item disbursed and given to the electors with the intent to influence them. This expenditure comes under the definition of "bribery" which is an offence both under 171B of IPC and under R.P. Act, 1951. The expenditure on such items is illegal. With the drive for curbing inducements which vitiate electoral process intensifying, the seizure figures are expected to rise further.