Assembly Election 2017 LIVE: PM Modi Visits Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Today

20:28 (IST) 'You may not enter the temple as a Bhakt but you will leave as one'

Describing the Akshardham Temple as beautiful and ahead of its times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that even though people may not enter the temple as 'Bhakts' they would definitely leave as one. 19:36 (IST) Prime Minister Modi also enjoyed some cultural programmes that were organised at the Akshardham temple on its silver jubilee.

19:18 (IST) PM Modi's Akshardham visit was announced by the Bochasanwasi Shri Aksharpurushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). In April this year, the prime minister had paid an emotional tribute to spiritual guru and head of BAPS of Swaminarayan sect Pramukh Swami who died at the sect's temple in Sarangpur in Botad district.



18:57 (IST) PM Narendra Modi reaches Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar for silver jubilee celebrations. 14:27 (IST)



Here is what PM Modi said during his address to the people in Dhaula Kuan of Paonta Sahib:

Next election, this wont remain a field, in a few years, there will be an IIM here

Even the public knows that the BJP govt is going to be in power

The Himachal Pradesh election is such that even Congress knows they'll be wiped out

Ask the public, ask the children of Himachal Pradesh, what is Virbhadra's government accomplishment

The answer to every question is corruption

Whose money is being looted? yours, Himachals

They should be held accountable but the money is locked up in boxes now

Because of the Congress, corruption spread like termites and have made India hollow

Time to get rid of the termites of corruption and reclaim what is rightfully yours

Himachal Pradesh is at the crossroads where it must ensure that no corrupt 'Hand' can stake a claim in Himachal's rights.



Our vision is to give Himachal a corruption-free government

Congress party and its members are famous for one thing: Corruption

Our vision is to give Himachal a govt that doesn't let anyone claw their coffers



Himachal Pradesh is 'Veer Bhoomi'. Contributions and sacrifices of our jawans are invaluable

We are proud of our jawans. How can Congress leaders speak about 'Azadi' and question, insult the sacrifices of our jawans

Congress is a party that now deals only with ' Bhrashtachaar ' (corruption), ' Pariwaarwaad ' (family), ' Jaatiwaad ' (appeasement of castes)

' (corruption), ' ' (family), ' ' (appeasement of castes) The Congress party of today has nothing in common with the one that Mahatma Gandhi was part of

Today, Congress is only about one family and its protection

They question anything that any Indian would be proud of... be it our soldiers keeping the nation safe from Jammu and Kashmir, or in the northeast

The entire nation is witness to how the Doklam issue was dealt with, but the Congress even questioned that

Someone born in a family which has ruled for decades doesn't believe his own Army and agencies? Instead, meets China's envoy and asks about Doklam.

There are 5 mafias in Himachal that have flourished under the Congress:

The Khanan (Mining) mafia

(Mining) The Jungle (Forest) mafia - depleting the vans (jungles) of India

- depleting the vans (jungles) of India Drug mafia - one that ruins our youth and casts a shadow on the state's bright future... takes away the dreams of children and parents alike... I appeal to all mothers... vote correctly.. you give birth to Vir Purush's (brave men), not drug addicts.

- one that ruins our youth and casts a shadow on the state's bright future... takes away the dreams of children and parents alike... I appeal to all mothers... vote correctly.. you give birth to Vir Purush's (brave men), not drug addicts. Tender mafia - who gets the tenders? Yes, you got it right... someone's brother, someone's son-in-law, someone's relative... tell me, hasn't it become a crime to not be related to someone in power? Are you all not suffering? We stand for progress for all, not progress for the relative...

- who gets the tenders? Yes, you got it right... someone's brother, someone's son-in-law, someone's relative... tell me, hasn't it become a crime to not be related to someone in power? Are you all not suffering? We stand for progress for all, not progress for the relative... Transfer mafia - You want to get a comfortable posting, pay a bribe, be the highest bidder and get the place of your choice... this has completely ruined the state and its potential There are 5in Himachal that have flourished under the Congress: 12:04 (IST) People watching PM Modi speaking in Rehan of the Kangra district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh .







People watching PM Modi speaking in Rehan of the Kangra district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh . 11:53 (IST)





This is Dev Bhoomi , people here know how the Rakshas used to put a hinderance and trouble the people, stop progress and cause harm... but they knew that the Rakshas ' would ultimately be defeated by the Devs

, people here know how the used to put a hinderance and trouble the people, stop progress and cause harm... but they knew that the ' would ultimately be defeated by the They know that they can feel secure and safe that the Devs will protect them

will protect them Tell me, Has the time not come to get rid of the Danavs from this Dev Bhoomi

from this Time to make Dev Bhoomi truly a Dev bhoomi by choosing good over evil and progress over corruption

I think the Congress has become a laughing club

Their chief minister has serious corruption allegations against him, Is on bail

In spite of this, they appear in front of the media to present their manifesto claiming "zero tolerance" to corruption



Had it been anyone, they would run away and hide their face

Would even a child in Himachal believe that the Congress has "zero tolerance" to corruption?



This country has suffered enough under decades of Congress rule, they have now decided not to spare the Congress



State after state, people across the nation have taken it upon themselves to eradicate the Congress which has put them through so much misery

11:35 (IST) Here is what PM Modi said during his address to the people in Rehan of Kangra district:

I urge you to press the button and ensure that the party you love returns to power

On the 9th, It is time to bid farewell to those who have looted Himachal

When you press the button on that voting machine on the 9th of this month, take a moment and think about the great freedom fighter - Wazir Ram Singh Pathania

You'll automatically press the correct button after that

In your heart you will know which is the right choice to make

I can sense the love you all have for the BJP

In fact, I was telling my colleagues, why do you want to send me. We are winning Himachal anyway

People in Himachal love their local BJP leaders so much that I am not required

Here is what PM Modi said during his address to the people in Rehan of Kangra district:

First rally in Rehan in the Kangra district

Second in Dhaula Kuan in the Paonta Sahib

He will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district on November 4

And in Kullu and Una on November 5

Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 9



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today. PM will address two election rallies here. First in Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district and another in Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib. The prime minister will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district on November 4, and in Kullu and Una on November 5. Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 9.After this PM will leave for Gandhinagar, to attend an event to be held by the Shri Aksharpurushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) organisation to mark 25 years of the Akshardham temple. In April this year, the prime minister had paid an emotional tribute to spiritual guru and head of BAPS of Swaminarayan sect Pramukh Swami who died at the sect's temple in Sarangpur in Botad district. Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.