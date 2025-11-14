Jubilee Hills, Telangana - The Jubilee Hills bypoll was held following the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Nuapada, Odisha - The Nuapada assembly bypoll was held following the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.

Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir - The Budgam bypoll was necessitated due to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency.

Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir - The Nagrota bypoll was held following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year.

Anta, Rajasthan - The Anta bypoll was held following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.

Dampa, Mizoram - The Dampa bypoll was held following the death of Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Tarn Taran, Punjab - The Tarn Taran bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June this year.

Ghatshila, Jharkhand - The Ghatsila bypoll was held following the death of JMM MLA and state minister Ramdas Soren in August.