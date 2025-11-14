Assembly Bypolls Result Live Updates: Counting for by-polls held in eight assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu & Kashmir will begin today at 8:00 am. Results are expected through the day, with tight contests in several seats.
Eight assembly constituencies, located in Jammu and Kashmir (Budgam, Nagrota), Rajasthan (Anta), Jharkhand (Ghatsila), Telangana (Jubilee Hills), Punjab (Tarn Taran), Mizoram (Dampa), and Odisha (Nuapada), went to the polls for by-elections on November 11. The outcomes for all these seats are slated to be declared on the same day as the Bihar Assembly election results.
Here Are The Assembly Bypolls Result LIVE Updates:
Bypoll Results Across Eight Seats Today, Counting Begins At 8:00 am: 10 Points
Counting of votes for 8 assembly seats across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will begin soon. So will the counting in Bihar, where the opposition Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA are locked in a fierce contest.
Eight Constituencies That Went To The Bypolls
Jubilee Hills, Telangana - The Jubilee Hills bypoll was held following the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.
Nuapada, Odisha - The Nuapada assembly bypoll was held following the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.
Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir - The Budgam bypoll was necessitated due to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency.
Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir - The Nagrota bypoll was held following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year.
Anta, Rajasthan - The Anta bypoll was held following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.
Dampa, Mizoram - The Dampa bypoll was held following the death of Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.
Tarn Taran, Punjab - The Tarn Taran bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June this year.
Ghatshila, Jharkhand - The Ghatsila bypoll was held following the death of JMM MLA and state minister Ramdas Soren in August.