Man Claims Harassment In Facebook Video, Dies By Suicide Near Bengaluru

A man died by suicide near Bengaluru after posting a video on Facebook blaming several individuals, including a local BJP leader, of mental and physical harassment.

Praveen Gowda Belur, 35, said in a video on Facebook that he was being mentally harassed since two months by individuals identified as Kiran Gowda, Harish, Bhaskar Narayanappa, Doddahagade Madhu Gowda, and Saravana.

Belur specifically urged authorities not to spare Kiran Gowda, holding him directly responsible for his mental suffering. He also alleged that Krishna Gowda frequently harasses women over phone calls.

Belur alleged that BJP Mandal president Muniraju Gowda, local councillor Bhagyamma and her husband Srinivas assaulted him physically. He claimed he was lured to Muniraju's house under the pretext of a financial discussion, where Bhagyamma and Srinivas allegedly called a group of people who assaulted him for nearly two hours and seized his phone.

Later, he was found hanging from a tree near a school in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.