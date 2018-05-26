Assam's Former Top Cop Goes Back To School, This Time To Teach Mathematics After his retirement, he expressed his desire to teach Class 11 and 12 students here and his request was immediately accepted

Share EMAIL PRINT A 1984-batch IPS officer, Mukesh Sahay has served for 34 years. Guwahati: In a small town in Assam's Guwahati, a recently retired police officer has found a new assignment for himself. He has started teaching Mathematics at a school in Bharalumukh on the banks of river Brahmaputra.



Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam Mukesh Sahay retired on April 30 and met the principal of Sonaram Higher Secondary School the same day. Last year, when he had visited the 124-year-old school, he was told that the school was managing without a math teacher for the last two years.



After his retirement, he expressed his desire to teach Class 11 and 12 students here and his request was immediately accepted.



"Earlier, I couldn't make time for teaching due to the nature of my job, but after I retired I decided to help the school," Mr Sahay told NDTV.



The school has over 80 per cent students from underprivileged background who can't afford private tuitions. Mr Sahay is doing his best to help them understand the concepts and love the subject, Dwijendranath Borthankur, the principal, said.



"As a high-profile person like Mr Sahay is teaching at a government school, it's helping us retain students. They don't have to leave now as we have a math teacher who can teach senior students. It is proving to be a blessing," Mr Borthankur added.



A 1984-batch IPS officer, Mr Sahay served for 34 years and also had a stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He did his post-graduation in Physics with Math and Statistics, and by the late 90s, he had managed to get a degree in Law.



He has been taking two classes every day and the students quite love his style. As their new "Math teacher", he is equally popular among the students and teachers.



"My focus is on student-centred learning, where student is the star," Mr Sahay added.



And the students feel motivated as well.



"Last year, we didn't have a math teacher, so we were worried what would happen this year. We are so happy that Sahay sir has decided to teach us. His style of teaching is simple and easy to understand. He is also very patient with us. The fact that he took up teaching after retirement has also inspired us to do something for the society," said Md Huzer Swift, a Class 12 student.



Just like Mr Sahay, another cop in Jharkhand is trying to educate children in Naxal-prone areas. His preferred subject -- Mathematics.



Whenever he gets time, he goes to a school in East Singhbhum's Gudabanda and gives lessons in elementary and secondary-level math, Pramod Paswan, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), said.



He has also introduced the concept of BODMAS (mathematical operations) in the classrooms to help them solve problems quickly and efficiently.



"Whatever knowledge we have, we try to pass that on to the students. If every child in this region is educated, I am sure the problem of Naxalism will be wiped out," Mr Paswan said.



