Assam's Don Bosco University Sacks Teacher After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Assam Don Bosco University, a private University located at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, has terminated the services of a faculty member, Dr Saurav Chandra, following a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct lodged by a female student. The issue sparked widespread protests in the campus and intensified concerns over student safety.

Reports said a second-semester woman student had accused Chandra - the head of Department of Public Administration -- of inappropriate behaviour and sexual misconduct. The allegation triggered outrage among students, who staged demonstrations within the university premises and demanded immediate action against the accused faculty member.

As protests gathered momentum late in the night, students alleged that this was not the first complaint raised against Chandra. Some protesters claimed that similar concerns had surfaced in the past but were not adequately addressed. It led to growing criticism of the institution's handling of complaints related to student welfare and safety.

In an official notification issued on June 16, the university said a complaint concerning Dr. Saurav Chandra was received on June 14 and was immediately referred to the Internal Complaints Committee. Sources said the committee held an inquiry meeting on June 15 to ascertain the facts.

The university confirmed that Dr. Chandra is no longer associated with the institution. He ceased to be an employee since June 16.

The notification said the university remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and supportive environment for all members of its community and the matter will continue to be handled with due diligence, sensitivity and confidentiality.

The police have been deployed on the campus to maintain law and order as protests continued.

Students have called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations and have urged the university administration to strengthen mechanisms for ensuring the safety and security of woman students.

The university has also appealed for confidentiality regarding the complaint and the ongoing inquiry process.

The incident has reignited debate over accountability and institutional response mechanisms in higher educational institutions, with many students demanding greater transparency and stronger safeguards against sexual harassment on campus.