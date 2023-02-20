Assam Woman Kills Husband, Mother-In-Law, Hides Body Parts In Fridge: Cops

Assam resident Vandana Kalita and her lover allegedly dumped the body parts in neighbouring Meghalaya

A woman allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, chopped up their bodies and kept them inside a fridge in Assam's Noonmati, a neighbourhood in Guwahati.

The woman, Vandana Kalita, was in an extramarital affair.

The police said that three days after killing her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey, Vandana Kalita and her lover took the body parts to neighbouring Meghalaya's Cherrapunji, some 150 km from Guwahati.

There, the two dumped the body parts. The police have found them.

"Vandana Kalita led a police team from Assam to the spot in Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, where she and her lover dumped the mother and her son's body parts," a police officer said.

"Vandana killed them before chopping the bodies into pieces. She then stored the body parts inside a fridge," the officer said.

The Assam case has chilling parallels to the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi last year. Her body was also chopped up and stored inside a fridge. More recently, another woman, Nikki Yadav, was killed by her partner Sahil Gehlot and her body was stored inside a fridge at his restaurant in Delhi.