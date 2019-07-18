Assam Woman Delivers Baby On Boat During Floods, Names Him Krishna

Krishna was born to Rumi Pathari earlier this week.

A 24-year-old woman in flood-hit Assam gave birth to a baby boy in a boat on Monday and named him Krishna after Lord Krishna, who according to the Hindu mythology, was also born during massive floods.

Rumi Pathari went into labour in the early hours on Monday. After several attempts, she and her husband, Dulal Pathari, finally got a boat to go from Aphola village in Mohoramukh area to a hospital in Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

However, before they could reach the hospital, the 24-year-old delivered the baby on boat with the help of two health workers, who were accompanying the couple to the hospital.

"We took a boat to cross the flooded water. On the way to hospital, I felt a lot of pain. The health workers helped me deliver the baby. I have named the baby "Krishna"," Rumi told NDTV.

The mother and child were later shifted to a district hospital. Both of them are now stable, said doctors.

At least 30 people died this month in the flood-hit Assam. Three days of extremely high rainfall may have been the biggest factor in triggering the massive floods in Assam that that have already affected 57 lakh people, forced 1.51 lakh to relief camps and left 30 people dead this month, according to the weather office.

Rainfall data shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati with NDTV reveals that Assam received 95 per cent more rain than normal on July 13 and 127 percent more on July 14. The excess rainfall sharply spiked on July 15 - by 224 per cent.

