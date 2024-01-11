Assam To Implement Uniform Civil Code In 2024, Tribals To Be Exempted: Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the UCC's Assam draft will have tweaks to suit the state (File)

Assam will be the third state - after Uttarakhand and Gujarat - to implement the Uniform Civil Code, or UCC, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, stressing that the draft bill for the state will be tailored to suit the "Assam model".

Tribals will be exempted from the UCC in Assam, Mr Sarma said, adding that the bill will be introduced in the state assembly this year after it is implemented by Uttrakhand and Gujarat.

"Assam will bring its own version of the UCC after Uttrakhand and Gujarat. I am waiting for the two states to do it. We are already fighting child marriage and polygamy. So the Assam bill will have some tweaks. There will be Assam-centric innovation in the bill. We will exempt tribals from the ambit of UCC," Mr Sarma said.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to implement a standardised set of personal laws that apply uniformly to all citizens, promoting equality and justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of a single legal framework stating that the country cannot function with dual laws. He believes that the UCC aligns with the fundamental principles and ideals of the Constitution.