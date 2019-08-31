Assam Students' Body To Appeal In Top Court Over Exclusions In NRC List

All Assam Students' Union will move the Supreme Court over exclusions in Assam's NRC list

The All Assam Students' Union or AASU said it is not happy with the exclusion figure in the final National Register of Citizens or NRC which was released today, and will appeal against it in the Supreme Court.

The All Assam Students' Union is a signatory to the Assam Accord, a 1985 document that provided for "detection, deletion and deportation" of illegal foreigners from Assam.

The NRC in the state has been updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to include only genuine Indian nationals.

"We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and descrepancies in this NRC," AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

The final NRC was released on Saturday leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Gogoi said the final figure of exclusion did not reach near the figures officially announced by the authorities on various occasions.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.