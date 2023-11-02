Assam Set To Provide Scooters To Meritorious Students Who Passed Class 12

The decision was taken by Assam cabinet on Wednesday. (Representational Pic)

The Assam government under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Award scheme will provide scooters to 35,775 meritorious students on November 30 who passed the Class 12 examination successfully, according to decision taken by the Assam cabinet.

5566 boys who secured 75 per cent and above, and 30209 girls who secured 60 per cent and above in the Class 12 examination conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will get scooters under the scheme and the decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Guwahati under chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "The state government will provide scooters to 35775 meritorious students who passed the Class 12 examination and the scooters distribution programme will be held on November 30.

Apart from this, 27183 students who have secured 75 per cent and above in the HSLC examination conducted by SEBA are to be given Rs 15,000 under the Anundoram Borooah Award scheme on November 29."

The state cabinet also decided that three additional MBBS seats would be reserved for the Royal Government of Bhutan, two seats at Nalbari Medical College and one seat at FAAMC, Barpeta.

The state cabinet approved the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2023 in supersession of the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2008.

