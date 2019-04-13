Assam School Under Scanner For Sending Students To Rahul Gandhi Rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally on April 9.

An educational institution in southern Assam's Barak Valley has landed in a controversy for sending minor students to a political rally headlined by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during school hours on April 9. The state government has asked the Hailakandi district administration to initiate action against the educational institution.

The matter was later referred to the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

In a letter written to the SEBA secretary on Friday, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli said the management of the educational institution sent a large number of minor students in school uniform to the political rally at Intake Field during school hours in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of People's Act-1951.

Terming it as a gross violation of the trust placed by parents on the school, Mr Jalli said, "It was raining that day, and a large number of people had gathered for a political meeting. There was every possibility of a stampede happening. The video procured through the static surveillance team clearly shows teachers accompanying the students."

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer said the parents were unaware of the school's "negligent, indulgent and irresponsible" decision. Necessary action will be taken as per the provisions of the Private School Management Act and other relevant rules, he added.

Mr Jalli has also asked Superintendent of Police Mohneesh Mishra and Inspector of Schools Rajiv Kumar Jha to investigate the matter further.

