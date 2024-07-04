Assam Rifles Op Jal Raahat 2: Over 500 Rescued, Riverbanks Reinforced In Imphal Valley

The prompt actions of Assam Rifles resulted in safely rescuing 550 civilians in Assam,

The Assam Rifles has launched Operation Jal Raahat II to prevent rising water level from breaching the riverbanks and prevent flooding in residential areas in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

"In response to urgent requests Assam Rifles launched Operation Jal Raahat II to combat rising water levels and prevent flooding in residential areas of Imphal West and East districts," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A flood control room has been activated with the helpline number 7075578116, it said.

Reports of severe water-logging and rivers reaching high flood levels have been received from Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts, it said.

The Assam Rifles said it received a requisition request from the civil administration on July 2 for deployment of two humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) columns in New Checkon and Mahabali temple In Imphal.

The prompt actions of Assam Rifles resulted in safely rescuing 550 civilians including men, women, and children and preventing the overflow of the Imphal River to adjoining areas.

One of these columns moved to Irilbung and fortified the banks of the Iril River. Additionally, more HADR columns were deployed at Singjamei, Nambol and Keithelmanbi.

A mobile medical unit was set up to provide immediate medical assistance to rescued people, the Assam Rifles said.

The successful execution of this flood relief operation serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and preparedness of the Assam Rifles, it said.