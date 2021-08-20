Assam Plans To Replace Diesel Buses With CNG, Electric In Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plan to replace diesel buses in Guwahati. (File)

The Assam government today announced a plan to replace diesel buses in Guwahati with electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles within a year.

"The Assam cabinet has approved the purchase of 200 electric and 100 CNG buses for Guwahati. We aim to apply that rule to private bus operators in the city in a phased manner," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on completing 100 days of his government. The BJP retained power in Assam for a second term after winning the assembly election this year.

"Everyone is contributing in the process of reduction of carbon emissions. This will be Assam's contribution towards the same," Mr Sarma said.

The state government announced cash relief to bus operators who have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions in the state. This includes a one-time relief of Rs 10,000 each for drivers, conductors and helpers.

Some 60,000 people in the bus transport sector in Assam have been affected due to ban on inter-district movement in the last three months, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.