Assam Opposition Leader Moves High Court Against 'Forced Eviction'

Debabrata Saikia sighted the eviction in Kaziranga National Park as the "first eviction" by ruling BJP

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has moved the Gauhati High Court against the "forced eviction" conducted by the government under BJP regime since 2016.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been clubbed with another suo moto case that the High Court took cognizance of on the recent eviction drive in the riverine Dhalpur area of Darrang district in central Assam in which, two including a minor were shot dead in police firing. The hearing of the case is on Thursday.

In the 90-page PIL (65/2021), Mr Saikia has sought the court's intervention in conducting "mandatory social impact assessment" and ensure that the principles of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 is followed in letter and spirit, amid other demands.

Mr Saikia, in his PIL had sighted at least five other instances of eviction besides the recent Dhalpur eviction last September 23, during which, he claimed human rights have been violated.

He also sought in his PIL for consultation with the evicted persons and formulate schemes for their rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation in a time-bound manner.

"Quash the unconstitutional Cabinet Committee decision setting up agro farm/model as it is in violation of Panchayat Act and stay the Cabinet Decision and all consequent action concerning the setting up of Model Project/Agricultural Farm in Garukhuti, Darrang district including further eviction."

These are the two projects for which massive evictions were conducted in Mangaldoi and Darrang.

He also sought compensation for the evicted people and that evicted people's land allotment process is initiated under Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

He sighted the eviction in Kaziranga National Park as the "first eviction" by ruling BJP where many settlers including schools founded by the Government in 1960's were evicted.

"It was later found to be occupied by Indian citizens and as such the Government had to pay compensation for the evicted land and other damages done during eviction," Mr Saikia mentioned in a media intimation.

He further sighted eviction in Char sand bar areas of Darrang District in the same 2016 year, eviction near the capital Guwahati at the Amchang wildlife sanctuary conducted in various instalments till 2018, 1950 earthquake displaced Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Tea Garden people who had settled in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Districts were evicted last 2017-19 and this year, at Mangaldoi district, eviction has been carried out in the pretext of setting up of an agricultural farm.

"On all the above events, I, as the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, have approached State Government, National Human Rights Commission, National SC/ST Commission against the inhuman, undemocratic, unconstitutional forced eviction. However, my prayers have not born any result," Mr Saikia mentioned.