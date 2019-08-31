How You Can Check Your Name In Assam Citizens' List NRC

Lakhs of people are likely to be left out of the final Assam NRC list

At 10 am today, the final Assam citizens' list will be published online, over a year after the first list that identifies whether a person is an Indian or a foreigner was released. The National Register of Citizens (NRC), first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated as per directions of the Supreme Court to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

The NRC Updation Assam, which is the official page of the Office of the State Coordinator of National Registration (NRC), Assam, has released a document on how one can check their name in the final NRC list.

Here are the steps that need to be followed to check whether your name is on the Assam NRC List:

Go to NRC website - www.nrcassam.nic.in

Click on - "Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions (Final NRC)"

The Supplementary List of Inclusion status (FINAL NRC) contains result of persons -

who submitted Claim as they were not included in

1.) Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018) OR

2.) excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019

OR

who were included in Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018) and

2.) Not excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019 but were called for hearings held from 5th July 2019

OR

If any of your family member were included in Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018), and

2.) Not excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019, and

3.) also not called for any hearing after 5 July 2019 onwards - you need not worry about your inclusion status. These persons continue to be included in Final NRC.

Those who do not have internet connections can go to Seva Kendras set up by the state government to check their status, a senior officer in the Home Ministry told NDTV.

