Assam NRC Final List 2019: Check Names In National Register Of Citizens In 3 Easy Steps

NRC Final List 2019 will be released on August 30, Saturday.

The updated Assam citizens list, also called the National Register of Citizens list or the NRC list, will be released at 10 am tomorrow. The NRC list, first published in Assam in 1951, has been updated to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 1971. The Centre has said people whose names don't appear in the final NRC cannot be declared foreigners till all legal options are exhausted. It also said that every individual left out from final Assam citizen list can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals.

Here are the guidelines to check your name in the National Register of Citizens list:

You can check their names in the Assam NRC list offline or online.

Check Assam NRC list offline:

You can visit your NRC Seva Kendra, office of Circle Officer or Office of Deputy Commissioner to check the names in the supplementary inclusion list on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm.

Check Assam NRC List 2019 online:

To check your name in the NRC list online, keep your Application Reference Number or ARN handy.

Step 1: Log on to any othe following website: www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in

Step 2: Check on the link that says, "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"

Step 3: Punch in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC list.

When the draft citizen list was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. The draft list included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

In the list published in June 2019, over one lakh more people were excluded.

Assam has seen a huge influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century.

