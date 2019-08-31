Assam Doctor, Out Of Citizens List, Tweets Of Being 'Responsible Indian'

Assam NRC: Dr Mafuzur Rahman ends his tweet on a sad note, saying he didn't qualify as an Indian citizen

As the final citizens list was published today, leaving the futures of over 19 lakh people in doubt, a number of stories have come pouring in of people sharing their challenges. Among them is Dr Mafuzur Rahman, who took to Twitter to share how just a day before his name was excluded from the citizens list, he had acted as "a responsible Indian".

Dr Rahman, in a tweet, shared the jubilation he felt after helping successfully perform a delivery and how "as a mark of tribute", the new parents arranged for a snack for the entire hospital staff.

However, Dr Rahman ends his tweet on a sad note, saying he didn't qualify as an Indian citizen.

A responsible INDIAN on a normal OPD duty serving patients after conducting a delivery primi case last night.



The newly became parents with the ASHA arranged snack for our staffs as a mark of tribute to us.



Amid that got the news of exclusion of my name from the #NRCFinalList. - Mafuzur Rahman (@DrMafuzur) August 31, 2019

"We, the citizens of Assam, cutting across communities, have cooperated with the NRC exercise since the very beginning. We have waited till the end with so much patience and showed them adequate evidence. My grandfather is an Indian passport holder," Dr Rahman told NDTV.

"And yet I have been denied citizenship," he added.

In a similar incident, a retired Army officer who was detained months ago on charges of being an illegal immigrant too did not find his name on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list which was published today morning.

"I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court. I have full faith in the judiciary, and I'm confident that I will get justice," news agency ANI quoted Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired officer, as saying.

Mr Sanaullah had fought terrorists in Kashmir and Manipur throughout his military career. He was arrested on the verdict of a Foreigners Tribunal in May and remained locked up inside a detention centre for 12 days until a court order called for his release on bail.

"As a soldier for 30 years, it hurts a lot. This is what I get after serving the nation," he had told NDTV at the time. "I never thought that they will declare me a foreigner because I'm a genuine Indian," he added.

The publishing of the list, which has always been a bone of contention among national and regional political parties, again attracted criticism from them today.

While the Congress has accused the BJP of conducting the exercise on the basis of religion, the BJP and its regional allies have said the list was "faulty" and have sought "re-verification" of people in many Assam districts.

