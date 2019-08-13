Assam NRC Exclusion List To Be Published Only Online On August 31: Top Court

The court had earlier said that the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the Assam NRC data.

The top court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it.

The court had earlier said that the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.