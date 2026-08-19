Drug Overdose, Assault? Assam Woman Dies After Party At Friend's Home

The death of a young woman in Assam's Jorhat has triggered an investigation into what happened after she left home on August 15.

Anwesha Saikia, from Pokamura Na-pamua village in Jorhat, had left home with a friend on Saturday. She later fell ill and was taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where she died.

Her family subsequently approached the Rowriah Police Outpost and alleged that Anwesha had been sexually assaulted and murdered. Police are now investigating the events between the time she left home and when she was taken to hospital.

As part of the investigation, police detained Aryan Goswami, who they said had been on the run for some time. The allegations against him have not been established.

Speaking to the media, Goswami denied killing Anwesha and said he had tried to help her after she became unwell.

"I never killed her. I was trying to save her by scrubbing her. I tried to feed her salt because I had heard that if a person overdoses, they should be given salt," Goswami said.

He also claimed that Anwesha had taken drugs obtained from elsewhere and suffered an overdose.

"She overdosed and got the drugs from somewhere else. I had already quit drugs. I was in a rehabilitation centre for a long time," he said.

The police investigation has also focused on a gathering at Gauri Apartment on August 15. Three girls, Monalisha Nath, Arpita Kakati and another girl identified as Khushi, have been questioned in connection with the events surrounding Anwesha's death.

The apartment was reportedly rented in the name of one of the women who was questioned.

The gathering has led to allegations among residents that drugs were consumed at the apartment. Some residents have also alleged that Anwesha was assaulted after the gathering and may have died following a drug overdose.

Police have not confirmed these allegations.

Monalisha Nath, while speaking about the incident, claimed that Anwesha had taken drugs herself.

"Anwesha died after taking a drug overdose with her own money. We did not kill her. She took drugs herself and died. What could we do?" she claimed.

Police have not confirmed that a drug overdose was the cause of Anwesha's death.

Investigators are also examining allegations of injuries on Anwesha's face and blood being found at the place where she was discovered.

Goswami's mother has meanwhile said that the family had been trying to help him with his drug addiction and had sent him to rehabilitation centres on several occasions.

"We never taught him to get addicted to drugs. Many times, we admitted him to rehabilitation centres. He recently returned from a rehab centre in Jorhat, where he was treated for three months," she said.

Police are questioning Goswami and the three girls and gathering information about others who were present at the apartment on August 15.

The allegations of sexual assault and physical assault, as well as the claims of a drug overdose, are yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from Jyotishman Sharma