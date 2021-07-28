Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Death Count Reaches 7 As Another Cop Dies

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: A policeman of Assam died on Tuesday, taking the death count to seven.

A policeman of Assam, who was critically injured in the exchange of fire between the police forces of the state and Mizoram on the disputed interstate border, died on Tuesday, taking the death count to seven, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Shyamprasad Dusat of 6th Assam Police Battalion died due to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

"He couldn't be operated or moved to Guwahati because of his worsening condition. I salute the brave martyr and bow in reverence. My heartfelt condolences to the family," he tweeted.

I am sad to inform that Shyamprasad Dusat of 6th AP Bn has succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at SMCH. He couldn't be operated or moved to Guwahati because of his worsening condition.



I salute the brave martyr and bow in reverence. My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

Five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes on Monday.

Besides, 50 others, including the Cachar Superintendent of Police, were injured in the incident.

While Nimbalkar was taken to Mumbai by an Indian Air Force air ambulance, three others were airlifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid floral tributes at Silchar to the five policemen killed in the attack.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited the SMCH to meet the injured and directed the doctors to ensure that they get the best treatment.

Later addressing a press conference at Silchar, the chief minister announced that Rs 50 lakh would be paid to the family of those killed and a government job will also be given to a family member, while those injured will be given Rs one lakh each.

He also announced that an additional one-month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.