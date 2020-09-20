Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland Issue SOPs For Partial Re-Opening Of Schools

Students from Class 9 to 12 may come to schools on voluntary basis (Representational)

Assam and Nagaland are set for a phased re-opening of schools, which have been shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began five months ago, from Monday in line with "Unlock" guidelines issue by the centre earlier this month.

In Assam teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed to work from schools. Students above Class 9 will be allowed to attend on voluntary basis. Classes for other students (including those who opt not to attend) will continue online.

The Assam government has released a list of guidelines and SOPs (standard operating protocols) to be followed. These will come into effect from tomorrow and will be operative for the next 15 days.

Nagaland has also opened up in-school lessons for students from Class 9 to 12.

Meghalaya has also issued SOPs but will not have in-school classes at this time.

According to the Assam government's SOP, students opting to return to school must carry a no-objection certificate from their parent.

Classes 9 and 12 will be allowed in schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, with classes 10 and 11 allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each class will be divided into two batches with no more than 20 students. The first batch will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second batch will be from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Teachers and other staff will also be called on a staggered basis - three to four hours per day - to ensure social distancing. However, those with severe ailments and illnesses identified as co-morbidities have been exempted.

Online classes will continue for all other students the Assam government has said.

Nagaland has issued a SOP that says up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff residing outside containment zones may be called to schools for online classes, tele-counselling and related work.

Students from Class 9 to 12 may visit their schools for guidance from their teachers. However, this will be on voluntary basis and only in areas outside containment zones. Students must also have the written consent of parents or guardians.

In Meghalaya schools will be open for students from Class 9 to 12 to meet teachers to clear doubts, but there will be no regular classes and no classroom sessions.

The Home Ministry has not yet released guidelines for lower classes, since children below the age of 10 are considered particularly vulnerable to the virus.

The centre has also released guidelines and SOPs for interaction in schools, such as maintaining six-feet distance, use of masks and hand sanitisers and hand washing.