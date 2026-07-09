Assam Launches Online Transit Pass System To Curb Illegal Timber Trade

Assam has stepped up efforts to curb illegal timber trade and plug revenue leakages by bringing the Forest and GST departments onto a common platform.

Chairing a review meeting of Forest and GST officials on Tuesday, Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said better coordination between the two departments is essential to ensure transparency in the movement of forest produce and improve the state's revenue collection.

The meeting reviewed the existing system and identify measures to strengthen monitoring.

Speaking withb reporters after the meeting, Baruah said forest royalty and GST are closely connected, making coordination between the two departments crucial.

"Forest royalty and GST are closely linked. We have instructed Forest and Tax Department officials to work together to prevent any leakage in revenue," the minister said.

He said officials from districts bordering neighbouring states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland, also participated in the meeting and discussed ways to strengthen monitoring of forest produce entering the state

To simplify compliance for genuine traders, the minister announced that the government has developed an online system for issuing transit passes.

"We have developed an online platform through which traders can easily generate transit passes by using their GST details. Honest businesses that pay royalty and taxes should not face unnecessary hurdles," Baruah said, adding that the objective is to promote legal trade while keeping strict watch on illegal activities.

He said the government's larger goal is to improve revenue without compromising environmental protection.

The minister also highlighted the department's recent crackdown on illegal timber operations, saying several enforcement drives have been carried out across the state over the past week.

"Our target is to completely shut down illegal sawmills and illegal timber trade because they directly affect Assam's forest cover. Legal timber trade will continue through a transparent system, but illegal tree felling will not be allowed under any circumstances," he said.

He said the state government is committed to building a transparent and citizen-friendly system under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister also announced a major initiative to conserve Assam's indigenous fruit tree species, many of which are gradually disappearing.

"Assam has many indigenous fruit species such as mango, Burmese grape, star fruit, Ceylon olive and pomelo. Many of these are gradually disappearing," he said.

To revive these native species, the Forest Department plans to establish nurseries for one crore indigenous fruit saplings this year, with plantation to begin from April next year.

Speaking on the growing incidents of human-elephant conflict, the minister said increasing forest cover remains the only long-term solution.

He added that the government will also explore immediate measures to address conflicts involving elephants and monkeys.

"As a temporary measure, I will hold discussions with every MLA during the Assembly session to find immediate solutions to issues related to elephants and monkeys in affected areas," Baruah said.

