Assam Health Minister Himanta Sarma Says Cancer Strikes Those Who Sin Assam health minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswas Sarma, who is a law graduate and has a PhD, said 'no one can escape divine justice'

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Assam BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets with teachers in Guwahati Guwahati: In comments criticised as extremely insensitive, Assam health minister and the



Mr Sarma, 48, was addressing school teachers at a government function in Guwahati when he talked about good and bad karma and said in Assamese, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe their background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."



He also said, "In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do anything, but his father has done something wrong... no one can escape divine justice."



The minister, who is a law graduate and has a PhD, was advising the teachers to "work hard and be honest," after distributing appointment letters to them.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was distributing appointment letters to teachers in Guwahati



Himanta Biswa Sarma is credited with the BJP's turn of fortunes in the north-east ever since he quit the Congress and joined the party. Inducted by the BJP months before assembly elections in Assam, he helped the party win power in the state for the first time ever, uprooting his former mentor Congressman Tarun Gogoi, who was chief minister of the state for 15 years.



Since then Mr Sarma has strategically delivered





In comments criticised as extremely insensitive, Assam health minister and the BJP's star north-east strategist Himanta Biswas Sarma has linked accidents and life-threatening diseases like cancer to "sin... past life... and divine justice."Mr Sarma, 48, was addressing school teachers at a government function in Guwahati when he talked about good and bad karma and said in Assamese, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe their background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."He also said, "In this lifetime or in our previous life, or perhaps my father or mother... perhaps that young man did not do anything, but his father has done something wrong... no one can escape divine justice."The minister, who is a law graduate and has a PhD, was advising the teachers to "work hard and be honest," after distributing appointment letters to them.Congress lawmaker and leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, hit out at the minister, saying his comments were very insensitive. "His statement has hurt cancer patients. This reflects his mentality," Mr Saikia told reporters.Himanta Biswa Sarma is credited with the BJP's turn of fortunes in the north-east ever since he quit the Congress and joined the party. Inducted by the BJP months before assembly elections in Assam, he helped the party win power in the state for the first time ever, uprooting his former mentor Congressman Tarun Gogoi, who was chief minister of the state for 15 years.Since then Mr Sarma has strategically delivered two more north-east states -- Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh -- for the BJP.