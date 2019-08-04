Number Of Dead In Assam After Floods Increases To 90

Assam Floods: Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 46,000 people being affected (File Photo)

Floods in Assam claimed one more life on Sunday, pushing the number of dead to 90, even as the overall situation improved considerably.

Nearly 88,000 people remain affected by the floods in 10 of the 33 districts of the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.

The fresh casualty was reported from Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, the ASDMA said.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 46,000 people being affected, it said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dikhow at Sivasagar town, the Desang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiyara at Karimganj town.

Currently, 147 villages are under water and 16,890.50 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

At present, 25 relief camps and distribution centres are operational in six districts with 3,247 inmates, it said.

