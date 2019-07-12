More Than 4 Lakh Affected In Flood-Hit Assam: Updates

At least 749 villages across the state have been flooded and nearly 17 thousand hectares of cropland are under flood waters. 

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 12, 2019 09:08 IST
Assam Floods: The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations

More than four lakh have been affected in 17 of the 27 districts of the flood-hit Assam. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Barpeta in lower Assam are the worst-hit districts. 

Three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). 

The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations. Over 1800 people have been rescued and moved to the 53 relief camps set up in affected areas. 

Here are the updates on Assam floods:


Jul 12, 2019
09:08 (IST)
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held a video conference with deputy commissioners of affected districts and senior officials of different government departments to review the flood situation and directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively, news agency PTI reported.
Jul 12, 2019
09:01 (IST)
Flood waters also entered the Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam forcing the animals to take shelter on the platforms constructed for them to be safe during deluge, authorities said, news agency PTI reported. 

