More Than 4 Lakh Affected In Flood-Hit Assam: Updates

More than four lakh have been affected in 17 of the 27 districts of the flood-hit Assam. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Barpeta in lower Assam are the worst-hit districts.

Three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

At least 749 villages across the state have been flooded and nearly 17 thousand hectares of cropland are under flood waters.

The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations. Over 1800 people have been rescued and moved to the 53 relief camps set up in affected areas.

