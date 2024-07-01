Assam Flood Situation Grim, Over 6 Lakh Affected In 19 Districts

The death count in this year's flood, storm and landslides has reached 45.

The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Monday with over 6.44 lakh people affected in 19 districts, an official bulletin said. At least eight rivers were flowing above the danger mark, with the Brahmaputra breaching its highest flood level at Nematighat in Jorhat district, it said.

Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, army, air force and local administration, were engaged in rescue operations, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

A total of 6,44,128 people are reeling under the deluge, as Kamrup, Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Darrang, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Biswanath and Jorhat have been inundated by flood waters, it said.

The toll also increased by one, while another person was reported missing.

The death count in this year's flood, storm and landslides has reached 45 with the latest fatality, the bulletin said.

Lakhimpur remained the worst-hit district with 1,43,983 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Dhemaji (1,01,333) and Cachar (66,195), it said.

Altogether, 8,142 displaced people were taking shelter in 72 relief camps, with another 64 relief distribution centres also functional.

In Dhemaji, nine persons were air-lifted by a helicopter of the air force, while army and paramilitary personnel were engaged in rescue operations in Tinsukia district.

Another 1,293 people were rescued by 64 boats, besides 1,952 animals, from various affected districts, it said.

The major rivers flowing above the danger level are Brahmaputra (Tezpur), Subansiri (Badatighat), Dikhou (Sivasagar), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Burhidihing (Chenimari and Khowang), Jia-Bharali (Nt Road Crossing), Beki (Road Bridge) and Kushiyara (Karimganj), the bulletin said.

Damage to various infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges has also been reported from different parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said Assam's flood situation has turned critical following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

"The main cause of the current second wave of floods is the incessant and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Arunachal Pradesh," he told a press conference in Guwahati.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured of all help to deal with the situation," Sarma added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)