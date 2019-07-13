6 Killed, Over 8 Lakh Affected As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam: Updates

Assam Floods: The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations

Over eight lakh people have been affected in 21 of the 33 districts of the flood-hit Assam. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Barpeta in lower Assam are the worst-hit districts.

Three people have died - two people in Golaghat while another was killed in Halflong in a landslide, taking the number of those killed due to floods to six.

Over 27,000 hectares of farmland is also under flood waters and more than 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief centres across the state.

Barpeta in lower Assam is the most affected with over 3 lakh people marooned. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in upper Assam, Darrang in central Assam, and Bongaigaon and Chirang in lower Assam are also facing the flood fury.

Here are the updates on situation in Assam: