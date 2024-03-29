Assam Extends 'Disturbed Area' Status Of 4 Districts For 6 Months

According to Assam Police, the overall law and order situation has improved (Representational)

The Assam government has extended the "Disturbed Area" status of four districts for six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.

The four districts - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar - have been identified as areas that require special attention due to continuous presence of militant organizations.

The Assam Police submitted a proposal to the Home Ministry seeking extension of the "Disturbed Area" status in the four districts. According to the Assam Police, the overall law and order situation of the state has improved. However, one militant group remains active in these districts.

After due consideration, the home ministry approved the extension of AFSPA in the four districts, starting from April 1.