Assam Doctor Performs 21 C-Sections In 10 Hours, Gets Show-Cause Notice

After performing 21 C-section deliveries within a span of 10 hours, a senior gynaecologist at a civil hospital in Assam's Morigaon district has been served a show-cause notice by the district health authority following allegations of non-compliance with sterilisation and patient-safety protocols.

The additional district commissioner (health), Morigaon, served notice to Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, medical and health official, regarding the lower segment cesarean section (LSCS) procedure conducted on September 5 at the hospital's major operating theatre.

Dr Bordoloi defended his actions, stating that he is competent to conduct multiple surgeries in a limited timeframe.

"Dr Bordoloi performed 21 emergency LSCS operations between 3:40 pm on September 5 and 1:50 am on September 6 at the Major Operating Theatre of STHG Civil Hospital, Morigaon," the letter from Morigaon district administration stated.

The letter said, "This raises a few serious concerns and hence in this regard, you are hereby directed to submit a comprehensive report for each of the above-mentioned cases."

The doctor has been asked to provide detailed reports for each C-section delivery, including case preparation and adherence to sterilisation protocols.

The administration has asked him to specify the standard operating procedures followed for sterilising surgical instruments during the procedures.