Deputy Speaker Falls During Elephant Ride, Laughs It Off

The deputy speaker then stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him.

All India | | Updated: October 08, 2018 13:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deputy Speaker Falls During Elephant Ride, Laughs It Off

Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

Ratabari, Assam: 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

On Saturday, when Mr Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. But the animal lost his balance and Mr Mallah slid and fell on the ground. He escaped unhurt.

The deputy speaker then stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him.

Mr Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kripanath Mallahfalls off elephantassam deputy speaker

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonSabarimala Chris GayleLimousine Car CrashRajat KapoorIndian Air Force Day

................................ Advertisement ................................