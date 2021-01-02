Assam Covid Warrior Struggles With Poverty, Demands Permanent Job

Tulu Basfor, a 31-year-old sanitation worker, had last year become famous on social media after Assam's Goalpara district administration shared his story of dedication towards his duty. After the entire janitorial staff of a local civic hospital had refused to clean the coronavirus ward out of fear of getting infected, he stepped up and without care for his personal safety, performed his duty for months. However, despite the exemplary effort, he is still a temporary worker.

Mr Basfor, who has studied till Class 10, has been working at the hospital in Assam's Golpara, about 150 kilometers from Guwahati, for the last 14 years. He gets just Rs 3,000 per month as salary.

"Goalpara had got one of the first cases of COVID-19 in the state...At that time, there were a lot of rumours and myths about the virus. Our janitor staffs and even a few medical staffs were reluctant to attend to the COVID-19 wards. There was no regular cleaner available. That's when the turning point came in the shape of Tulu Basfor. He showed the true spirit of the human mind and heart. He donned the PPE kit and cleaned the COVID-19 ward and continued with this duty leaving, behind a young wife and a small child," Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, Varnali Deka, told NDTV.

Mr Basfor was 17 when his father died in 2006. He managed to get a job as a casual worker at the hospital. Since then, he has been hoping that he be categorised as a permanent worker.

Mr Basfor, who is now back to his normal duty as the number of Covid cases have dropped sharply, recalls how difficult it had been to keep his morale up amid the pandemic.

"I have an old mother and a child, so I never went back home...as patients used to panic, I tried to keep them happy. I spoke to them from a distance and always told them that I would be there if they needed anything," he said.

While he was away, his family had to endure the stigma attached to the pandemic and financial crisis.

"I kept weeping for days, worried about him...we didn't sleep for days, hardly had food. Many people were also taunting us. Because we are poor, people spread rumours about us," his mother, Geeta Basfor said.

Apart from Tulu's salary, she gets Rs 1500 as pension.

Tulu's wife, Dimple Kalita wants that he be made permanent.

"We wish that my husband gets some reward for his temporary yet important service of many years...sometimes, I tell him to leave this job, but he does not want to...he feels a sense of belonging to the job," she said.