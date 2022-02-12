Assam Congress Hits Back At Himanta Sarma For Controversial 'Father-Son' Barb

Assam Chief Minister had targetted Rahul Gandhi for asking proof for the surgical strike India conducted.

Congress, the main Opposition party in Assam, hit back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'father-son' barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress said that the chief minister has tarnished the image of the state with his remarks.

The Chief Minister Sarma was in Uttarkhand yesterday to hold election campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls. During the rally, he had targetted Mr Gandhi for asking proof for the surgical strike India conducted.

"Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi's son or not?" he said.

Assam unit of the Congress has vehemently opposed this statement.

"Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world and the state is popular across the globe as a Centre of spirituality, Today all that was reduced to dust with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's deplorable remarks questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's father's identity at an election rally in Uttarakhand. This has lowered the image of Assam's residents in the eyes of the world," said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

"Sarma had (left Congress) and joined BJP to escape the CBI's clutches and now he is targeting Gandhi with uncivilized and low-mannered remarks in order to escape being targeted by the RSS and BJP high command for the illegal land deals made by his family, coal won't change its colour even if it is kept dipped in milk. With his statements which shows power has gone to his head, Sarma has proved that it won't be possible to expect high ideals and better public utterances from such a Chief Minister," Mr Borah further alleged.