Assam Cinema Halls Get Nod To Open, Night Curfew Cut By 1 Hour

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter cinema halls. (Representational)

Cinema halls have been given a go-ahead to host moviegoers at 50 per cent capacity in the Assam government's latest Covid guidelines issued today.

The state government has also relaxed by an hour the night curfew put in place to keep the pandemic situation in control. The curfew will now be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

Speaking to reporters in Majuli today, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said shops and other establishments can now stay open till 9 pm.

"We have decided to reopen cinema halls in the state at 50 per cent capacity. However, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter cinema halls," he said.

As per the new set of guidelines issued by the state government, 50 people who have taken both shots of the Covid vaccine can participate in public meetings. Marriage functions can host up to 200 people provided the guests are fully vaccinated. At famous religious places in the state, a maximum of 60 people will be allowed and they must have taken both doses of the vaccine. For other religious places, the number of visitors has been capped at 40.

Earlier, the state education department allowed physical classes for degree, postgraduate courses and technical courses. It has also given a go-ahead to schools to resume offline classes in a phased manner starting today.

Heads of educational institutions have been asked to ensure that teachers are fully vaccinated.

Assam yesterday recorded 376 new Covid cases and 5 deaths over the past 24 hours.