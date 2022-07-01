Assam Chief Minister Sues Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia For Defamation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his allegations of malpractice in giving contracts for Covid Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the pandemic. Mr Sisodia had alleged that Mr Sarma awarded a contract for PPE kits to a company linked to his wife and grossly overpaid for the gear.

Mr Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has already filed a ₹ 100 crore civil defamation case against Mr Sisodia.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid ₹ 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at ₹ 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime," Mr Sisodia had said while levelling the allegations earlier this month.

Mr Sisodia had claimed he had the documents to prove so.

At the time, Mr Sarma had warned Mr Sisodia "will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation".

The couple has strongly denied the allegations against them.

The opposition Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML)-Liberation, RCPI, TMC, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Anchalik Gana Morcha have demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corruption.