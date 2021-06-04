Assam Class 12 Exams Decision After CBSE's Marking System: Chief Minister

"We will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students," Himanta Sarma said.

Assam will take a final call on holding Class 12 exams after CBSE announces modalities for marking the students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on his first visit to the national capital as chief minister, Mr Sarma said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students' future.

"We welcome the decision taken by the prime minister. We will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students. We will have to take a practical decision as a guardian and take into consideration the students who aspire to pursue medical or engineering courses and what will be the admission criteria for them," he said.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The announcement was welcomed by several states, with some of them including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat announcing cancellation of the 12th board exams.