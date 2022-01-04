Debate On Special Forces Act Will Be Over Soon, Says Assam Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma made the remarks on AFSPA for the second time in a week. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today yet again said the debate on Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) will be over soon and "good news" may arrive by March.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with reporters in the industrial town of Duliajan.

He also asked the Paresh Barua-led independent faction of ULFA to not to give any boycott call on Republic Day.

"AFSPA is linked to Army and the Army is not operating in large parts of Assam, only in five or six districts. So in large parts, there is no Special Forces Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given us some guidelines and we are working accordingly. The whole debate on AFSPA Act will end soon but a complete withdrawal might not be possibl," Mr Sarma said.

Mr Sarma, along with Suprintendent of Police of Assam, reviewed the law and order scenario, crime situation for 18 hours in Duliajan.

On January 1, the Chief Minister had said, "In 2022, we will see a positive movement on AFSPA, how and when I do not know however I am an optimistic man. We should have lasting peace in Assam."

In August, 'disturbed area' was extended for another six months in Assam, despite several erstwhile outlawed outfits operating in the state barring ULFA'S independent faction had given up arms.

Mr Sarma also said that he has suggested the centre to complete talks with pro-talk ULFA group before initiating talks with ULFA Independent. He expressed hope ULFA might not boycott this year's Republic day since it has extended its unilateral ceasefire twice.