Himanta Biswa Sarma Awarded With Singapore's Top Fellowship

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been awarded the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship for his distinguished contribution to public service, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official statement on Sunday.

After receiving the honour, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his "profound gratitude" at receiving the award and termed it as a recognition of Assam's growing global stature, the statement read.

The Assam chief minister was also extended an invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow for his "dedicated leadership in public works and development".

The prestigious fellowship is conferred on outstanding individuals in "recognition of their potential contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore", read the statement further.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding Prime Minister, for his contributions to the nation.

The Singapore Prime Minister is the patron of the fellowship.

Chief Minister Sarma was chosen for the award "in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony", the official statement added.

Mr Sarma is the first Assam Chief Minister to have been bestowed with this prestigious fellowship. With the conferment of this award, Mr Sarma joined the likes of former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former Vice Chairman of Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to have received this honour.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore.

