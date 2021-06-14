Assam Chief Minister Assigns MLAs To Help Cabinet Ministers

Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the ministers to make a short report on discussions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today assigned lawmakers to help every minister run their departments efficiently. In a notification, the Chief Minister said 58 lawmakers have been assigned to the 14-member cabinet including Mr Sarma himself. While six MLAs have been assigned to him, four each are with the rest 13.

Mr Sarma kept Ajay Kumar Ray, Rupak Sarmah, Jitu Goswami, Biswajit Phukan, Numal Momin and Rupesh Gowala.

All the lawmakers have been selected from the 75 members of the ruling BJP government and its allies - Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party (Liberal) in the 126-member Assam assembly.

According to the notification, the Chief Minister had asked the ministers to hold a meeting with their four assigned MLAs over "dinner" every second and fourth Tuesday in the coming months.

"I urge the ministers to dine with their respective MLAs and discuss topics regarding their departments, besides political development in the state and country, people's perception regarding policies, mistakes," Mr Sarma said in the notification.

He asked the ministers to make a short report on the outcome of the discussions.

"If there are any complaints too, those should be mentioned in the reports without mentioning the complainant. These reports will be discussed before or after the weekly cabinet meetings," Mr Sarma said.