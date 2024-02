Less than three weeks after Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to pass legislation on a Uniform Civil Code, Assam has taken its first step towards a similar law and decided to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act.

Making the announcement on Friday, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the decision has been taken by the cabinet. Sources said a bill is likely to be tabled in the Assam Assembly, which is scheduled to be in session till February 28.